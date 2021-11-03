Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,689 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.17% of Bilibili worth $64,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.49.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BILI shares. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

