Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $47.49 Million Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 686,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.