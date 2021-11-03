Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given Hold Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a C$21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEED. Cowen cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a neutral rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.72.

TSE:WEED opened at C$16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$15.43 and a 12-month high of C$71.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.71.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

