Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at $663,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at $6,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

CSTR stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.37. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $52,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

