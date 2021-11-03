Cardiol Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,526 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,606% compared to the typical daily volume of 617 call options.

CRDL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiol Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CRDL traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 404,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,259. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.