Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

