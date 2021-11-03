CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of PRTS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 66,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.50 million, a PE ratio of -268.12 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.87. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $1,321,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $63,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,542. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarParts.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,946 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.68% of CarParts.com worth $49,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.