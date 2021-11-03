Carry Price Tops $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $107.02 million and approximately $24.69 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00121664 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00020449 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,654,564,011 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

