Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%.

Shares of Castlight Health stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $296.46 million, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $38,955.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $223,146 over the last 90 days. 16.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castlight Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,913 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Castlight Health worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.