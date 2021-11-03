Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of CTLT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.89. 29,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,402. Catalent has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $192,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

