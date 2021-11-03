Ccore Trading Down 27.1% This Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $25,801.15 and approximately $249.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00050332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00220025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00097792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

