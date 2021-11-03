CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. CDK Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. CDK Global has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

