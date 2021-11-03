Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.06 ($5.95).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Ceconomy stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €5.00 ($5.88). 1,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €4.08 ($4.80) and a 1 year high of €7.60 ($8.94). The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

