Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Announces Earnings Results

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.12) EPS.

Shares of FUN stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. 854,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,634. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.16. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $52.50.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.57.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

