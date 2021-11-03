Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,154,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,377,000 after purchasing an additional 189,875 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $115.08 and a one year high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

