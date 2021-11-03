Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $731.18 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Celer Network has a total market cap of $731.18 million and approximately $106.17 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00050332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00220025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00097792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,936,993 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

