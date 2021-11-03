Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Down 16.2% in October

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.
Shares of NYSE CGAU traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 3,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,593. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CGAU has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,202,000 after buying an additional 3,968,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,562,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
