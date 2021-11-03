Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Down 16.2% in October

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 3,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,593. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

CGAU has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,202,000 after buying an additional 3,968,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,562,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

