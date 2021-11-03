Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend by 83.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.81. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.