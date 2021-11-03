Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.
Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend by 83.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.
Shares of CVCY stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.81. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $23.83.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
About Central Valley Community Bancorp
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
Recommended Story: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.