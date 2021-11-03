Century Communities, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.90 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $13.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.84. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.39 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

CCS opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.00. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

