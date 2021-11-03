Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 791,099 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,061,000 after purchasing an additional 645,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,375,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,559,000 after purchasing an additional 472,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 419.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 451,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $399,160,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $2,943,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,552,923 shares of company stock valued at $436,581,347. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CERT stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.47. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

