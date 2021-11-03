Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Cerus updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 5,667,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. Cerus has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Cerus
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.