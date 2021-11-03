Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Cerus updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 5,667,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. Cerus has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 34.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 24.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261,505 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

