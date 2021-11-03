CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of CF Industries worth $28,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after acquiring an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,478,000 after acquiring an additional 374,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,895,000 after acquiring an additional 510,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

CF Industries stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

