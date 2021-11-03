ChainX Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007331 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $51.53 million and $1.23 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00084747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00075251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00101852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,266.91 or 0.99568256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.01 or 0.07251732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022300 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.