Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON CEG opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Monday. Challenger Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of £6.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.33.
