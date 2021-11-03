Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON CEG opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Monday. Challenger Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of £6.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.33.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

