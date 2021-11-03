Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY21 guidance to $10.20-10.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $10.200-$10.300 EPS.

NYSE:CRL traded down $46.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.24. 55,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,216. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $224.06 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $88,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

