Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Down 7.5%

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s share price fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $397.14 and last traded at $399.56. 3,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 289,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.43.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

