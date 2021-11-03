Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Chegg from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.39.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Chegg has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.19. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Chegg by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Chegg by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Chegg by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

