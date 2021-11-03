Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Up 17.6% in October

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 909,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

CQP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.60. 8,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,968. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

