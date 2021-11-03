Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of CHK traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,880. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

