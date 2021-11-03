China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.22

Shares of China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 89130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.46.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $28.51 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that China Construction Bank Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Construction Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

