Chinh Chu Sells 74,160 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $1,192,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Utz Brands alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $424,321.74.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $347,212.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $97,286.07.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 32.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 451,871 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $4,752,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 137.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 312,586 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.