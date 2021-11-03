Chrono.tech (TIME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $660,618.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46.07 or 0.00073652 BTC on popular exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $32.71 million and $660,618.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00050739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00236265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00099109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

