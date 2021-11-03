CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

SIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.33.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$14.28 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$11.80 and a 1-year high of C$16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$957.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$162.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

