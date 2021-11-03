CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.
SIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.33.
Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$14.28 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$11.80 and a 1-year high of C$16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$957.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.