Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

CLVT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.44, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

