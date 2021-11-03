Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.
Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 1,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,291. The company has a market cap of $685.96 million, a P/E ratio of 176.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clearwater Paper stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearwater Paper Company Profile
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
