Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 1,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,291. The company has a market cap of $685.96 million, a P/E ratio of 176.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clearwater Paper stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.