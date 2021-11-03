Cloudbric (CLBK) Hits Market Cap of $10.00 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Cloudbric has a market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $390,654.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00050359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00219672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00097858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,684,017 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

