CNA Financial Co. (CNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 2nd

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

CNA Financial has increased its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 39.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNA Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.