CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 39.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

NYSE:CNA opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNA Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.