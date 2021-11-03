CNH Industrial (CNHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNHI stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 1.67. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $18.49.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.