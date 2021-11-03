Coin Artist Market Capitalization Achieves $1.98 Million (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $31,093.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00002910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00050619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00229684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

