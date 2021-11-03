Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$184.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

CIGI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE CIGI traded up C$3.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$178.48. 25,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$168.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$150.31. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of C$94.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$184.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

