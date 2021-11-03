Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.37. 333,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,463,818. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $240.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.