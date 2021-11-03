Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $469,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,999. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $306.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

