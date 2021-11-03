Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

NYSE CHCT traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. 102,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,441. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

