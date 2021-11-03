Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Update

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 606,532 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth about $3,390,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 577,271 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth about $3,779,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,003.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 321,271 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBD shares. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of CBD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. 44,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $8.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

