COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMPS. Oppenheimer began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -17.19. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at $5,147,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,815,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

