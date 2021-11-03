Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Shares of CRK stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,435,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,373. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,257,000 after buying an additional 176,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 139.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after buying an additional 3,252,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after buying an additional 616,722 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $23,945,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 1,113,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

