Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 53.13%.

Condor Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,221. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.40.

CDOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

