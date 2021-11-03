ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

