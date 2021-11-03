ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.50. 208,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,459,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $77.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -189.69%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

